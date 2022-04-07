Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to Talk The Mandalorian at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

Get ready for a special conversation about the past, present, and future of the Disney+ series.

The makers of The Mandalorian are coming to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022.

StarWars.com is excited to announce that The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni will make their first Star Wars Celebration appearance since the premiere of the Disney+ series. The panel, called "Mando+ : A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni," will take place Saturday, May 28, and feature the duo along with special guests for a look back and a look ahead at what's to come.

Order your Star Wars Celebration tickets before April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT and get them in the mail before the show.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

