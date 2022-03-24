ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 Announces First Celebrity Guests

March 24, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Anthony Daniels, who portrayed C-3PO, Darth Sidious actor Ian McDiarmid, and the voice of Ahsoka Tano, Ashley Eckstein, join a most impressive line-up of talent headed to the convention this May!

This is madness! Ahead of Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 this May, StarWars.com is excited to announce the first of many talented guests who will appear at the convention including the person who brought our favorite goldenrod droid to life, Anthony Daniels.

Daniels has the distinction of being the only actor to work on all 11 Star Wars feature films, appearing as C-3PO in all three trilogies in the Skywalker saga as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Daniels also made a cameo appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story in the role of Tak.

Another Star Wars mainstay, Ian McDiarmid -- the actor who plays the nefarious Emperor Palpatine in the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies -- will also appear, as well as Ashley Eckstein, the beloved voice actor for Ahsoka Tano's animated adventures in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Official Pix will once again manage all autograph guests at the show. Stay tuned for mail-in and reservation details as well as more exciting announcements about other celebrity guests slated to appear.

Doug Chiang, Amy Ratcliffe, Dan Zehr, Steve Sansweet

The trio of performers will be joined by an array of Star Wars creatives, including Lucasfilm VP and executive creative director Doug Chiang, longtime Star Wars Celebration stage host and author Amy Ratcliffe, stage host and sound designer David W. Collins, Star Wars author Dan Zehr, and the owner of Rancho Obi-Wan Steve Sansweet.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

