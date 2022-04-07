Fall In with Star Wars: The Bad Batch at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

The creative forces behind the acclaimed animated series will headline a panel on the final day of Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022!

The cavalry has arrived...at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022!

On Sunday, May 29, join host David Collins as he invites Star Wars: The Bad Batch executive producers Brad Rau and Jen Corbett -- who also serve as supervising director and head writer, respectively, -- story editor Matt Michnovetz, and actors Dee Bradley Baker (the Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega) to discuss highlights from the first season of the acclaimed series as well as some exciting hints of what’s to come in Season 2!

Order your Star Wars Celebration tickets before April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT and get them in the mail before the show.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

