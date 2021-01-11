ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Lucasfilm Games Begins a New Era

January 11, 2021

New social channels, a sizzle reel, and more herald the bright future of Lucasfilm Games.

Lucasfilm’s legacy in gaming stretches back decades. And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games -- developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry.

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future. To mark this new era, Lucasfilm Games has launched social channels on Twitter (@LucasfilmGames) and Facebook (@LucasfilmGames), which will deliver breaking news and more directly to fans. You can watch a special sizzle reel celebrating the history of games from Lucasfilm below; the Lucasfilm Games logo, featured above, will appear in all future Lucasfilm Games titles.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Lucasfilm Games!

