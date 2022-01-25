Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games Announce New Star Wars Titles in Development from Respawn Entertainment

Three unique games are on the way from the studio behind Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Star Wars gamers, get ready for new galaxy- and genre-spanning adventures.

Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games announced today that they will join forces once again for three new Star Wars titles: the next title in the Star Wars Jedi franchise, a strategy game, and a first-person shooter, all currently in development from Respawn Entertainment.

Shepherding the next installment in the Star Wars Jedi story is game director Stig Asmussen of Respawn; Peter Hirschmann, game director, who has a long and accomplished history with Star Wars, leads the development of Respawn’s Star Wars first-person shooter. A new studio helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foertsch will create the new Star Wars strategy game, developed through a production collaboration between Respawn and Bit Reactor. Respawn will produce the new Star Wars strategy game while Bit Reactor leads development of the title.

“We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented teams at Respawn,” said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. “They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”

“Building on the previous successes of our EA relationship, this new collaboration highlights the trust and mutual respect shared between the world-class teams at EA, Respawn, and Lucasfilm Games,” said Sean Shoptaw, SVP, Walt Disney Games. “Fostered by the expertise and passion within each team, we will create thrilling original games for diverse audiences across the Star Wars galaxy.”

“Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell,” said Hirschmann. Hirschmann previously worked as VP of development at LucasArts, and was executive producer on the original Star Wars Battlefront games.

Vince Zampella, group GM and founder of Respawn, will oversee this new phase of EA’s relationship with Lucasfilm, building on Respawn’s award-winning history in game development and expertise in telling compelling Star Wars stories.

“We are huge fans of Star Wars and we are thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years,” said Zampella. “If you want to make great Star Wars games, you should come join us on our journey.”

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on these games in the future.