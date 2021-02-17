ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Join the Fight in Star Wars: Hunters, a New Game from Lucasfilm and Zynga

February 17, 2021
New bounty hunters, rebel heroes, and Imperials populate this competitive arena combat game coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

If you’ve ever dreamed of competing in a galactic arena, the roar of the cheering crowd in your ears, a new Star Wars game promises to capture that spirit with all-new characters and Star Wars-inspired locations.

During today's Nintendo Direct, Zynga and Lucasfilm Games announced Star WarsHunters, a competitive arena combat game coming to the Nintendo Switch system in 2021. Star WarsHunters will bring players together to engage in thrilling, team-based, multiplayer battles featuring a diverse array of distinctive new Star Wars characters.

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales. Play as daring Bounty Hunters, heroes of the Rebellion, and an Imperial stormtrooper, in an action game that immerses players in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict.

Today we got our first glimpse at some of those new faces, including a Wookiee warrior and a mysterious red lightsaber-wielding fighter, as holograms lining a graffiti-mottled hallway, which you can watch below.

Star WarsHunters draws inspiration from classic Star Wars stories and settings, but with a look and feel that is different from anything we have done before,” says Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games. “We’re thrilled to introduce this wildly creative cast of characters to our fans on Nintendo Switch, where they can join with their friends in thrilling battles at home or on the go.”

Star WarsHunters will be available free to download for the Nintendo Switch, on the App Store and on Google Play later this year. Star Wars: Hunters does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to download and play.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

