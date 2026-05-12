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Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Announces Season 2 Releasing in 2027

May 12, 2026
May 12, 2026
StarWars.com Team

New episodes from creator Dave Filoni will premiere on Disney+ early next year!

Ahsoka Tano herself, Rosario Dawson, has announced that Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere early in 2027.

Taking the stage during the Disney Upfront showcase today, Dawson was joined by the droid Chopper to reveal that Ahsoka Season 2 will arrive on Disney+ soon, debuting  a sizzle reel and  behind-the-scenes images for the media in attendance.

“It’s truly special seeing all the love from fans out there for Ahsoka and her crew,” Dawson remarked. “I can tell you this season, the battles are bigger and the stakes are higher. We cannot wait for you to see.”

Those in attendance saw an early look at the action packed second season, with a glimpse at epic space battles and thrilling lightsaber combat featuring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Ivanna Sakhno will reprise her role as Shin Hati while Rory McCann joins the cast to continue the journey of Baylan Skoll.

Created by Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, we can’t wait for the next chapter to unfold.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

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