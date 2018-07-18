ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

Solo: A Star Wars Story Makes the Jump Home

July 18, 2018
July 18, 2018

Watch instantly on digital starting Sept. 14 and pick up Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on Sept. 25.

It’s the first time Han Solo has the chance to live up to his piloting boasts, strapped into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, and you’re invited along for the ride when Solo: A Star Wars Story comes home.


Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Academy Award–winning filmmaker Ron Howard, will be available to watch instantly on Sept. 14 as the Millennium Falcon sets course digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and on Movies Anywhere, and you can bring the adventure home on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on Sept. 25.

Relive the Kessel Run and reunite with Han, Chewbacca, and the crew in this fun-filled galactic heist starring Alden Ehrenreich as the beloved scoundrel, Joonas Suotamo as his furry co-pilot, and Donald Glover as the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, plus Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra and Woody Harrelson as Beckett.

  • solo-bd

    of
    solo-bd

    of
  • solo-dvd

    of
    solo-dvd

    of

    • The new home release is packed with bonus content that takes fans behind the scenes to experience compelling discussions with the star-studded cast and screenwriters Jonathan Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan, a revealing feature on Chewie and his enduring friendship with Han, and several never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes. The full list includes*:

    • Solo: The Director & Cast Roundtable -- Sit down with director Ron Howard and the stars for an intimate and entertaining discussion of the film’s making.
    • Team Chewie -- See what it takes to bring your favorite Wookiee to life in this lighthearted look behind the scenes.
    • Kasdan on Kasdan -- Iconic Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and son Jonathan share what it was like to write the movie’s script together.
    • Remaking the Millennium Falcon --Track the transformation of the most famous ship in the galaxy, from Lando’s swank and impeccable pride and joy to Han’s stripped-down hot-rod freighter with “special modifications.”
    • Escape from Corellia -- Get behind the wheel for the making of this high-octane chase through the streets of Corellia.
    • The Train Heist -- Explore the challenges and thrills of creating this action-packed sequence, including its remote location and spectacular effects.
    • Becoming a Droid: L3-37 -- Meet the newest droid—and the talented actor who helps bring her to life.
    • Scoundrels, Droids, Creatures and Cards: Welcome to Fort Ypso --Take an in-depth tour of the rough-and-tumble bar where strangers mix and gamblers risk all in the legendary card game, Sabaac.
    • Into the Maelstrom: The Kessel Run --Join Han and Chewie at the controls of the Millennium Falcon to see how this legendary moment in Star Wars history unfolds.
    • The Millennium Falcon: From Page to Park -- In an exclusive bonus feature available as a digital code with the Target release, you can get a look at the history of the most famous ship in the galaxy, its origin and development, and how it will translate in one of the most anticipated expansions in Disneyland’s history.
    • And Deleted Scenes:
      • Proxima’s Den
      • Corellian Foot Chase
      • Han Solo: Imperial Cadet
      • The Battle of Mimban: Extended
      • Han Versus Chewie: Extended
      • Snowball Fight!
      • Meet Dryden: Extended
      • Coaxium Double-Cross


    * Digital bonus offerings may vary by retailer. Click here for more information.

    This is an adventure you won’t want to miss.

    DISC SPECIFICATIONS:
    FEATURE RUN TIME: Approximately 135 min.
    RATING: PG-13 in U.S. (Bonus Material Not Rated); PG in CE and G in CF
    ASPECT RATIO:     2.39:1
    PRODUCT OFFERINGS: Digital 4K UHD (Select retailers include Dolby Vision), HD, SD; 4K UHD Multi Screen Edition (4K UHD + BD + Digital Code); Blu-ray (BD + Digital Code) Feature Film; DVD, On Demand
    AUDIO:
    4K UHD BD: English 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio, Thai 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish and French 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus
    Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital
    DVD: English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio
    Digital 4K UHD: English Dolby Atmos (for some clients), English 5.1/2.0, Latin Spanish 5.1/2.0, French 5.1/2.0 (for some clients), English 2.0 Descriptive Audio (for some clients)
    Digital HD/SD: English 5.1/2.0, Latin Spanish 5.1/2.0, French 5.1/2.0 (for some clients), English 2.0 Descriptive Audio (for some clients)
    SUBTITLES:
    4K UHD: English SDH, Cantonese, Korean, Latin Spanish, Thai, Traditional Chinese for English, French-Canadian
    Blu-ray: English SDH, French & Spanish
    DVD: English SDH, French & Spanish
    4K UHD/HD/SD Digital: English SDH, French & Spanish
    CLOSED CAPTIONS: English (DVD & Digital)

    For more on Solo: A Star Wars Story, check out StarWars.com for insights from the cast and crew, an interview with screenwriters Lawrence and Jonathan Kasdan, a three-part behind-the-scenes look at designing the world of the film, and so much more.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Solo: A Star Wars Story

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Behind the Scenes of Ahsoka: Images from the Cast

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Honored with 5 Children's & Family Emmy Nominations

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Meet the Young Jedi: Stars Jamaal Avery Jr. and Juliet Donenfeld on Making Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Watch the New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Trailer

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    SWCE 2023: 11 Highlights from Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase

    April 8, 2023

    April 8, 2023

    Apr 8

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved