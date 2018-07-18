Solo: A Star Wars Story Makes the Jump Home

Watch instantly on digital starting Sept. 14 and pick up Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on Sept. 25.

It’s the first time Han Solo has the chance to live up to his piloting boasts, strapped into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, and you’re invited along for the ride when Solo: A Star Wars Story comes home.



Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Academy Award–winning filmmaker Ron Howard, will be available to watch instantly onas the Millennium Falcon sets course digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and on Movies Anywhere, and you can bring the adventure home on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on

Relive the Kessel Run and reunite with Han, Chewbacca, and the crew in this fun-filled galactic heist starring Alden Ehrenreich as the beloved scoundrel, Joonas Suotamo as his furry co-pilot, and Donald Glover as the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, plus Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra and Woody Harrelson as Beckett.