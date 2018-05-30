Designing Solo: A Star Wars Story, Part 1: Making Lando’s Millennium Falcon

“I think the big exciting thing about doing a new Falcon was the question of, we all know what an old Millennium Falcon looks like, but what does the new Millennium Falcon look like? That was really exciting,” Clyne says. “What does a clean Millennium Falcon look like? I think that was the big thing that I always wanted to see going into the movie. As a kid, I just loved it for what it was. I thought it was perfect. But when it was proposed that you would see a cleaner, newer Lando version, I couldn’t get more excited about and more scared about that prospect,” he says with a laugh. “There was a certain level of sheer terror in taking this on. I mean, it’s like the most beloved thing you’ve ever seen in the Star Wars universe. It’s like somebody asking you to change the Eiffel Tower or something.”

A 40-year mystery

“We went kind of crazy in the beginning with ideas,” Clyne says, with designs that at one point called for adding another cockpit to the craft to make the unmistakable silhouette more symmetrical and “huge spoilers on the back like a hot rod.”

The script called for an escape pod, “and we knew we wanted the escape pod on the nose. Is it just another spaceship, just superglued on the front of it? Does it integrate with the ship perfectly so that when it comes off it’s a big surprise?” Clyne asks. “And that was definitely the story dictating the design. For me, even though I deal in the world of design, I think story should be first and foremost. It’s our job to certainly service the story and not the other way around.”

In reimagining the iconic ship, Clyne had the chance to answer something he’d been wondering about since he was a kid playing with his own toy version. “It always had that funny little gap in the front -- the mandibles -- and even as a kid, I remember getting the Millennium Falcon toy and I always wondered, why is it shaped this way? Was there something that was supposed to go there? Was there more to it? It was always kind of a mystery to me and here I am 40 years later actually having to solve that problem.”

It’s an opportunity his eight-year-old self never could have even dreamed of. “People ask me, like, is this a dream come true? And I say it’s not because it’s a dream I never simply had. It didn’t seem possible, but, in fact, I think Star Wars is the reason I work in the film industry…The one thing that sparked it off was having those toys. Those toys were so influential on understanding not only film but design.”

The Falcon of Clyne’s childhood, especially rendered in plastic, “was like an RV for your toys. They can play in the back, they can play in the front, they can do some holochess in the middle. The X-wing was great because you could get one pilot in there, but the Falcon was like this big RV that you get to put all your characters together and they go on little adventures.”

McQuarrie’s vision

In designing Solo, Clyne referred back to the Star Wars design equivalent of a Jedi Master -- Ralph McQuarrie. In McQuarrie’s original sketches and paintings of the Falcon, the ship was simple yet distinct, and sleeker than the piece of junk that ultimately ended up on screen.

“We are constantly pulling from every little sketch that we can possibly find,” Clyne says. “And in fact one of Ralph’s earliest Docking Bay 94 paintings of the Falcon was a big influence because it had less detail. We just went right back to the well and looked at all the Ralph McQuarrie stuff…a lot of the early designs were pretty clean, were pretty slick.

"I love doing my homework. I love research. So we found a lot of old storyboards when they didn’t quite know what the Falcon was and it was just a little cleaner. You could see a little bit of the influence and again I think this stuff is just gold. You can’t make this stuff up, it’s already there. And we’re making movies that are based on the history of all this stuff.” In that way, the new Falcon honors the tradition of the legends who created the original. “It looks like something Ralph McQuarrie could have come up with and did in part.”

As a child, Clyne pored over the Star Wars sketchbooks to better understand how designers arrived at the final creations on the screen. “I had this Empire Strikes Back sketchbook. They did three books that were just Joe Johnston and Ralph McQuarrie sketches and I got that when I was like 8 and it showed that ideas can come from the simplest places, like pencil on paper. It was kind of mind blowing to see the origins of that. It’s like seeing like [Leonardo] da Vinci’s drawings before the Mona Lisa,” Clyne says, his voice filled with awe. “Seeing the painting, the Mona Lisa, or seeing a Ralph McQuarrie painting, I’m just so intimidated by all of that. But seeing a sketch…It gave me a way into it and I still have that sketchbook. I drew in the sketchbook. You’ve got a beautiful Joe Johnston drawing and you’ve got this like terrible, you know, remake of it.”

Back to the model shop