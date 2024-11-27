The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Arrives on YouTube

Gather your younglings for the charming Life Day classic now on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, then stay tuned for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy arriving next month .

Some of your favorite LEGO Star Wars stories are headed to the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel just in time for the holidays!

Join Rey, Finn, Poe, and their friends on a journey back to Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyyk for a Wookiee-sized celebration of the galaxy’s most magical holiday — Life Day! — in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Previously released on Disney+, the endearing special is available today to watch on Star Wars Kids YouTube for a limited time, making it even easier to share your love of the galaxy with the next generation of fans in your life.

And check back beginning December 5, when LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the four-piece animated special arrives on Star Wars Kids YouTube. The twisted tale, which premiered on Disney+ earlier this year, reimagines the galaxy far, far away like you’ve never seen it before: with Jedi Vader, Darth Jar Jar, and a version of Luke Skywalker who never left Tatooine starring alongside newcomer Sig Greebling in the mixed up, mashed up and completely turned around story. Plus, continue the galactic adventure at home with three LEGO Star Wars sets inspired by LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy — The Dark Falcon, TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up and Jedi Bob's Starfighter building sets.

Watch these specials and more of your favorite Star Wars films, series, and shorts now on Disney+.