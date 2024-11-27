STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 2 ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Arrives on YouTube

November 27, 2024
November 27, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Gather your younglings for the charming Life Day classic now on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, then stay tuned for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy arriving next month.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special poster art.

Some of your favorite LEGO Star Wars stories are headed to the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel just in time for the holidays!

Join Rey, Finn, Poe, and their friends on a journey back to Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyyk for a Wookiee-sized celebration of the galaxy’s most magical holiday — Life Day! — in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Previously released on Disney+, the endearing special is available today to watch on Star Wars Kids YouTube for a limited time, making it even easier to share your love of the galaxy with the next generation of fans in your life.

And check back beginning December 5, when LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the four-piece animated special arrives on Star Wars Kids YouTube. The twisted tale, which premiered on Disney+ earlier this year, reimagines the galaxy far, far away like you’ve never seen it before: with Jedi Vader, Darth Jar Jar, and a version of Luke Skywalker who never left Tatooine starring alongside newcomer Sig Greebling in the mixed up, mashed up and completely turned around story. Plus, continue the galactic adventure at home with three LEGO Star Wars sets inspired by LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the GalaxyThe Dark Falcon, TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up and Jedi Bob's Starfighter building sets.

Watch these specials and more of your favorite Star Wars films, series, and shorts now on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    NYCC 2024: StarWars.com Fan Spotlight - Updated

    October 19, 2024

    October 19, 2024

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Celebrity Guests Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Updated

    October 15, 2024

    October 15, 2024

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Behind the Bricks: Our Favorite Easter Eggs from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Updated

    September 23, 2024

    September 23, 2024

    Sep 23

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Cast and Creators Mixing Things Up with LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Part 2

    September 20, 2024

    September 20, 2024

    Sep 20

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Shrink Your Own Binks With These LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Charms

    September 19, 2024

    September 19, 2024

    Sep 19

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Set Sail for the Great Pit of Carkoon with the LEGO Star Wars Jabba’s Sail Barge - Reveal

    September 17, 2024

    September 17, 2024

    Sep 17

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is here!

    September 13, 2024

    September 13, 2024

    Sep 13

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Meet the Cast and Creators Mixing Things Up with LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Part 1

    September 12, 2024

    September 12, 2024

    Sep 12

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved