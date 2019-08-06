ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Celebrate the New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Soldiers With a Sith Trooper Root Beer Float

August 6, 2019
Jenn Fujikawa

Enjoy a classic summer treat, Sith-trooper style.

Stormtrooper armor will be getting a vibrant upgrade when Sith troopers make their onscreen debut later this year. Little is known about these crimson curiosities, so for now we can only speculate on what these troopers’ duties will entail. What we do know is that these ceramic tiki versions from Geeki Tikis have a very specific task: to quench your thirst on the sweetest day of the year, National Root Beer Float Day!

Sith trooper on display at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

August 6 is a day to celebrate the beloved creamy frozen drink, and this version -- inspired by the trooper itself -- is made with a DIY bubbly red root beer. Top it all off with custom made red chocolate trooper buckets and your tasty treat is ready to serve.

See the Sith troopers for yourself when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters this December!

Sith Trooper Root Beer Float

Chocolate ingredients:


Root beer ingredients:
  • 1 cup water
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon root beer extract
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • red food gel dye
  • 1 liter club soda

You’ll need:
  • 1 Sith trooper tiki
  • ice cream
  • whipped cream
  • red candies

Sith Trooper Float - prepping red candies

Step 1: Place the candy melts in a heat-safe bowl and microwave at 15-20 second intervals until melted. Spoon evenly into the silicone mold, tapping to release excess air bubbles. Place in the freezer to set.

Stirring root beer mix for Sith Trooper Root Beer Floar

Step 2: In a saucepan over medium-high heat, stir the water and sugar together and bring to a simmer until the sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat and stir in the root beer extract, vanilla extract, and red food gel dye. Refrigerate until cold.

Sith Trooper Float - making red root beer

Step 3: Stir the simple syrup mixture with the club soda to combine.

Sith Trooper Float - red candies in a stormtrooper mold

Sith Trooper Float - finished stormtrooper candies

Step 4: Remove the stormtrooper chocolates from the mold.

Step 5: Scoop the ice cream into the tiki, and pour over some of the root beer.

Step 6: Top with whipped cream, candies, and the stormtrooper chocolates, to serve.

Sith Trooper Root Beer Float

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

