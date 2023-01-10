ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Dan Zehr

Dan Zehr is the host and brand director of the Star Wars podcast Coffee With Kenobi. He is a feature blog contributor for StarWars.com, as well as a writer for IGN, and is a prominent expert in Star Wars fandom. Dan is also a prolific high school educator, who teaches Literature and Composition, and has a Master’s Degree in Teaching and Learning. His work combining Star Wars and education garnered him a role in the Target Rogue One Star Wars commercial. He resides in Illinois with his wife and three boys.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Going to see Star Wars for the first time at a drive-in theater in 1977.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Darth Vader
FAVORITE SCENE
Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader stare one another down in the carbon freeze chamber, right before igniting their lightsabers.
