Dan Zehr is the host and brand director of the Star Wars podcast Coffee With Kenobi. He is a feature blog contributor for StarWars.com, as well as a writer for IGN, and is a prominent expert in Star Wars fandom. Dan is also a prolific high school educator, who teaches Literature and Composition, and has a Master’s Degree in Teaching and Learning. His work combining Star Wars and education garnered him a role in the Target Rogue One Star Wars commercial. He resides in Illinois with his wife and three boys.
Ships of the Galaxy: The U-Wing
January 10, 2023
5 Spine-Tingling Sith Moments
October 31, 2022
Ships of the Galaxy: The Millennium Falcon
August 4, 2022
The Lessons of Fatherhood in Star Wars
June 16, 2022
Ships of the Galaxy: The Halcyon Starcruiser
April 18, 2022
Ships of the Galaxy: Naboo N-1 Starfighter
February 18, 2022
With IG-11’s Transformation, Kuiil Gives a Masterclass in Patience
December 2, 2021
Why Hunter Has Emerged as a Unique Star Wars Hero
July 29, 2021
The Makers of Star Wars: The High Republic: Claudia Gray on Into the Dark
December 23, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: Yoda's Openness to Learning in Star Wars: The Clone Wars
August 5, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: Leia's Empathy and Acceptance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
July 29, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: The Conflict Between Anakin and Obi-Wan in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
July 15, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: Leia's Leadership in Star Wars: A New Hope
July 8, 2020
Empire at 40 | Teaching with Star Wars: Lando's Choices in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
July 1, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: Rey and Accepting Change in Star Wars: The Force Awakens
June 24, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: Much to Learn in "The Gathering"
June 17, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: Kanan Jarrus and the Importance of Commitment
June 10, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: Qui-Gon Jinn's Lasting Impact
May 27, 2020
Empire at 40 | Teaching with Star Wars: Han's Advice in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
May 20, 2020
Empire at 40 | Teaching with Star Wars: The Wisdom of "Do. Or Do Not."
May 13, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: Learning from Failure in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
May 6, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: Ahsoka's Argument with Obi-Wan
April 29, 2020
How Star Wars: The Clone Wars Further Explored the Journey of Anakin Skywalker
April 27, 2020
Teaching with Star Wars: Rey's Journey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
April 22, 2020
Rae Carson on Leia’s Leadership, Lando’s Reunion with the Falcon, and Rey’s ‘Ultimate Victory’
March 17, 2020
How Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Echoes Themes of the Entire Skywalker Saga
February 3, 2020
The Detroit Tigers' Blaine Hardy Warms Up for Star Wars Night on May the 4th
April 30, 2019
Mission Briefing: Star Wars Resistance Intel to Prepare You for the Season Finale
March 8, 2019
How Rebels' "A World Between Worlds" Exemplifies the Best of the Jedi Philosophy
July 30, 2018
5 Things We Learned About Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Galactic Nights
June 19, 2018
New York Yankees Star Pitcher CC Sabathia Gets Pumped for Star Wars Night
April 30, 2018
Charles Soule on the Resistance's Best Pilot and What's Next in Marvel's Poe Dameron
April 20, 2018
Why The Last Jedi is a Powerful Fable on the Importance of Teaching
March 12, 2018
Taking a Star Tours Trip to Crait, Batuu, and More at Disney's Hollywood Studios
December 14, 2017
Comic Book Galaxy: How Star Wars Successfully Went Gothic-Horror in 'The Screaming Citadel'
July 27, 2017
Comic Book Galaxy: How Marvel's New Darth Vader #1 Deepens Our Understanding of the Sith
June 15, 2017
Comic Book Galaxy: How Marvel's Rogue One Adaptation Further Explores the Film's Powerful Themes
May 5, 2017
Fans Feel the Force (and Eat Lightsaber Churros) at Galactic Nights
April 21, 2017
Comic Book Galaxy: How Star Wars #28 Shows Yoda's Greatest Strength
March 29, 2017
Rogue One Comic Writer Jody Houser on Her Favorite Rebel and Including Additional Story Moments
February 1, 2017
