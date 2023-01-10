Dan Zehr is the host and brand director of the Star Wars podcast Coffee With Kenobi. He is a feature blog contributor for StarWars.com, as well as a writer for IGN, and is a prominent expert in Star Wars fandom. Dan is also a prolific high school educator, who teaches Literature and Composition, and has a Master’s Degree in Teaching and Learning. His work combining Star Wars and education garnered him a role in the Target Rogue One Star Wars commercial. He resides in Illinois with his wife and three boys.