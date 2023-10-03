ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Quiz: Which Ahsoka Character Are You?

October 3, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Are you a Jedi, a Mandalorian warrior, a Chiss tactician, or someone else?

The heir to the Empire has returned. Ahsoka Tano has succeeded on her quest to track down Grand Admiral Thrawn and Sabine Wren has found her friend, Ezra Bridger, in another galaxy far, far away. To celebrate the season finale of Ahsoka, with all eight episodes from the season streaming on Disney+ starting tonight, StarWars.com is wondering: which character from Ahsoka are you? Take the latest official quiz to find out where you fit in the world (between worlds) of the series.

