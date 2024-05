Find out if you’re more like a Jedi-turned-Inquisitor or a Nightsister allied with the Empire.

In Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee are two warriors on divergent paths. Morgan is driven by anger to become a powerful ally of Thrawn and the Empire. Barriss is driven by an idealistic mindset, leading her to betray the Jedi Order and be forced to align with the Empire to survive after Order 66. But who are you more like? Take the quiz below to find out.