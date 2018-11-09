Quiz: Which Star Wars-Themed Recipe Should You Make for Thanksgiving?

Then there's just one question left: Will you finish what you begin?

From Endor to Ahch-To, it's the season for gathering with friends and family to enjoy a special feast. (Although, if you are on Endor, be careful or you may be offered up as the main course.)

Just as it's unwise to upset a Wookiee, it's bad manners to show up empty handed. So in the spirit of sharing and giving thanks, we've collected some of our favorite holidays recipes and a quiz to help you figure out which dish is right for you. Find out and then tell us what you'll make in the comments below!