Either way, your name will be legendary.

The Book of Boba Fett arrives in less than two weeks, streaming exclusively on Disney+ beginning December 29. As we've been counting down the days, we began to wonder: are we more like notorious bounty hunter and son of Jango Fett, Boba, or the elite assassin with a heart of gold, Fennec Shand? There’s only one way to settle this dispute: a StarWars.com quiz!