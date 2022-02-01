The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian”

Check out concept art, stills, and more from the fifth episode of the series.

The Book of Boba Fett is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian.”

While Boba Fett looks for extra muscle, Din Djarin’s journey continues on The Book of Boba Fett. “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian,” now streaming on Disney+, follows Djarin after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2. Check out the gallery below for character posters, concept art, and much more from the landmark episode!

Character Posters

Stills