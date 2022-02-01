ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian”

February 1, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Check out concept art, stills, and more from the fifth episode of the series.

The Book of Boba Fett is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series. 

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian.”

While Boba Fett looks for extra muscle, Din Djarin’s journey continues on The Book of Boba Fett. Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian,” now streaming on Disney+, follows Djarin after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2. Check out the gallery below for character posters, concept art, and much more from the landmark episode!

Character Posters

The Mandalorian holds a blaster and the Darksaber on a character poster for The Book of Boba Fett. The Armorer wields two weapons on a character poster for The Book of Boba Fett. Peli Motto with her droids on a character poster for The Book of Boba Fett.

Stills

The Mandalorian Paz Vizsla and the Mandalorian The Mandalorian and Peli Motto N-1 starfighter and pit droids The Mandalorian in his custom N-1 starfighter Fennec Shand and The MandalorianFennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett. Worrt rooster in a scene from Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett. Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett.

Concept Art

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Brian Matyas
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Brian Matyas
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Brian Matyas
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Ric Lim
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ric Lim.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 5 concept art Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

