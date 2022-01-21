Quiz: How Well Do You Know Boba Fett?

Test your trivia skill in a battle of wits for the most accurate intel on the former bounty hunter.

We've cracked open The Book of Boba Fett, the latest live-action Star Wars story now streaming on Disney+. But fans of the former bounty hunter have been nodding in appreciation of the character since he first debuted in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. More than 40 years later, his story has expanded first in the prequel films and later in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series, and books and comics. As we anxiously await the next chapter of Boba Fett lore, prove your mettle and find out how well you know the new Daimyo of Tatooine.