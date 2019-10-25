Poll: What is Your Favorite Moment in the Final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer?

C-3PO's speech? The wisdom of Luke and Leia? Or something else?

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted this week along with a beautiful theatrical poster for the film, and we can't stop watching and rewatching the stunning new footage. Between the moving score and the voices of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Rey, Kylo Ren, Poe Dameron, Finn, and, yes, even Emperor Palpatine, it's a moving promise of things to come from the final film in the Skywalker saga hitting theaters December 20. Which moment did you love the most? Watch the trailer again and choose your favorite in the poll below!