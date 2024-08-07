STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE | NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What Color is Your Lightsaber?

August 7, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Take the latest StarWars.com poll to see which kyber crystal color is the most popular among fans.

Have you ever caught yourself looking at a new lightsaber design and thought "This will make a fine addition to my collection!"?

Well, you're not alone. But beyond keeping company with General Grievous himself, an avid lightsaber collector, our love of lightsabers got us thinking: If you went on your own gathering quest and built a lightsaber hilt all your own, what color would your lightsaber be?

Choose wisely...

