ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

See the Official Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Theatrical Poster

October 22, 2019
October 22, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The visually rich image offers new glimpses of Rey, Kylo Ren, and more.

Kylo Ren looms, fiery reds emanating from the cracks in his repaired helmet. The Millennium Falcon soars upward. A fleet of Star Destroyers waits menacingly.

And at the heart of it all is Rey, with a look of steely determination in her eyes and her lightsaber in hand, ready to handle the burden and stakes of what lies ahead.

This is the imagery atop the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker theatrical poster, a lush and emotional image befitting the final film of the Skywalker saga. Check it out below:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker theatrical poster

The poster also features other striking elements: returning favorites Poe Dameron, Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Rose Tico, and some legendary droids; newcomers including the mysterious, masked Zorii Bliss, Jannah atop a creature, and BB-8’s new pal, D-O; X-wings and Sith TIE fighters engaged in battle; and Rey and Kylo Ren in a deadly duel.

The image was revealed simultaneously with the final, heart-stopping trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- which you can watch now and discover our favorite moments.

Long have we waited for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And the wait is almost over.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives December 20 and tickets are available now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Most Powerful Moment in the Sequel Trilogy?

    April 16, 2021

    April 16, 2021

    Apr 16

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

    Mattel Brings Babu Frik, From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, To Life

    September 10, 2020

    September 10, 2020

    Sep 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Poe Dameron: Free Fall Takes us Back to Yavin 4 - Exclusive Excerpt

    July 16, 2020

    July 16, 2020

    Jul 16

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Day with Disney+

    May 4, 2020

    May 4, 2020

    May 4

  • {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Coming to Disney+ on May the 4th

    April 27, 2020

    April 27, 2020

    Apr 27

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

    Teaching with Star Wars: Rey's Journey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    April 22, 2020

    April 22, 2020

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Best Scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

    April 10, 2020

    April 10, 2020

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"}

    Inside the Lucasfilm Archive: Lightsabers of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    April 3, 2020

    April 3, 2020

    Apr 3

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved