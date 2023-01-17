Inferno Squad Strikes Back in Marvel’s April 2023 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive Preview

The Star Wars: Battlefront II crew joins Bounty Hunters, Ewoks take the spotlight, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker grapple with their connection to the Force, and much more!

Darth Vader will stop at nothing to eliminate Beilert Valance and his crew of bounty hunters, and that means employing his deadliest squad to hunt them down. In an exciting new connection in Star Wars storytelling, Iden Versio and her crew join the popular Marvel comic run, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, this spring.

Plus, get your first look below at the final issue of Star Wars: Hidden Empire #5 and other Marvel Star Wars titles coming in April 2023 — including covers and solicits for the flagship Star Wars series, a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi featuring Endor’s Ewok storytellers, and new installments in Star Wars: The High Republic, Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and more.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER - BLACK, WHITE & RED #1

JASON AARON, PEACH MOMOKO & Torunn Grønbekk (W) • PEACH MOMOKO & MORE! (A)

COVER BY Alex Maleev • VARIANT COVER BY Gabriele Dell’Otto

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY Jim Cheung • VARIANT COVER BY Kaare Andrews



THE DARK LORD OF THE SITH LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE!

• Following the successful Black, White & Red series produced by Marvel Comics, DARTH VADER now takes the spotlight for tales of terror by some of the industry's most talented creators!

• PEACH MOMOKO will spin a story only she can bring to life!

• PLUS, the return of JASON AARON to the world of STAR WARS with Part One of his Vader tale spanning all four issues!

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #8

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE • Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

TERROR ON THE DUNES OF BLOOD!

• One Jedi lies dying in Jedha’s frozen desert, and another is missing. Can Vildar, Matty and Tey escape the siege of Enlightenment in time to save them both?

• And all the time, the Leveler waits in the shadows, desperate to feed.

• Plus, the identities of the mysterious raiders are revealed.

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #5 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Connecting Variant Cover by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Travel Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ • Battle Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

CHAOS REIGNS!

• The epic conclusion to the trilogy begun with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS and CRIMSON REIGN!

• At last, Qi’ra will reveal herself to the Sith.

• At last, she will have her revenge.

STAR WARS: YODA #6

JODY HOUSER (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

DARK VISIONS!

• A fearful vision has infected the students at the Jedi Temple, leading to a violent confrontation that could spell doom for the would-be Jedi.

• Will Yoda sense the danger in time, or will he lose one of his students forever?

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #3 (OF 5)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A)

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL

PARTY CRASHERS!

• Sana has just run into one of the roughest bounty hunters in the galaxy: DEVA LOMPOP!

• But what does she want with Sana?

• And why is Sana on a RANCOR?!

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - EWOKS #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • LEE GARBETT, CASPAR WIJNGAARD, KYLE HOTZ & PAULINA GANUCHEAU (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

Connecting Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

TALES OF THE EWOKS!

• On the moon of Endor occupied by the species called Ewoks, a group of these stout creatures has gathered around the fire to recount tales of triumph, defeat…and horror!

• In the art-forward manner of storytelling, watch an eclectic group of artists interpret the stories from the unique minds of Ewoks in a manner only they can envision!

• This can’t-miss issue for STAR WARS fans of mirth, merriment and artistry is the book you've been craving!

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #33

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

DARTH VADER’S INFERNO SQUAD STRIKES!

• The DARK LORD has ordered one of the EMPIRE’S deadliest commando units to take out VALANCE, BOSSK, 4-LOM and ZUCKUSS!

• Meanwhile, assassin droid IG-88 has his sights on another high-value target. But who is he after and who hired him?

• Featuring fan favorites from the hit video game, STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II!

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #31

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by RACHAEL STOTT

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

THE PARTING GLANCE!

• Is this the end of the line for former allies APHRA and TOLVAN?

• DARTH VADER’S least favorite archaeologist must face a cold hard truth that will shake her to her core!!!

• Can she forgive herself for the chaos she’s about to unleash upon the galaxy?

STAR WARS #33

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by ALAN QUAH

UNTETHERED!

• Luke Skywalker’s connection to the Force has been disrupted; one of his most powerful tools in his journey to become a Jedi is gone.

• He must undertake an epic quest to find what he has lost...or he, and the galaxy, will fall to darkness.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #33

GREG PAK (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

UNBOUND FORCE – Part One!

When the Dark Lord of the Sith loses control of the Force, nothing is safe — not even his own Executor-class Star Dreadnought. But in the face of total destruction, Commander Sabé finds an opportunity. Does Vader’s untrammeled onslaught expose a vulnerability? Or is it just another doorway to the terrifying tyranny of the Sith?