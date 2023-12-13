Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

Get your first look at “Tool of the Empire” and six other stories inside the pages of the special one-shot before it arrives next week!

Inside an Imperial med lab on Mustafar, the Empire’s droids serve Lord Vader. Meanwhile, on Nar Shaddaa, Jango Fett arrives in the Smugglers District. And inside the Bounty Hunters Guild Social Club, Dengar unspools a tall tale.

From the era of the High Republic to the days of the Clone Wars and the age of the Empire, these are some of the seven interwoven stories in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1, offering a glimpse at things to come in ongoing and forthcoming comics series. Today StarWars.com has your first look inside the comic.

The one-shot features short stories from the flagship Star Wars series written by Charles Soule with art by Andrea DiVito, The High Republic penned by Cavan Scott with art from Marika Cresta, Doctor Aphra by Alyssa Wong and artist David Baldeón, and Darth Vader from writer Greg Pak and artist Salvador Larroca. There are also tales leading to new series like Mace Windu written by Marc Bernardin with art from Chrisscross, Jango Fett by Ethan Sacks and artist Will Sliney, and Jabba the Hutt written by Marc Guggenheim with art from Salva Espín.

Star Wars: Revelations #1, with a cover by Rod Reis, arrives December 20, 2023, and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.