Dark Droids Meets a Terrifying End in Marvel’s December 2023 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive Preview

Plus, Revelations is revealed, The High Republic continues, Bell Zettifar survives the fall of Starlight, and much more!

The galaxy’s fate hangs in the balance as the scourge continues to dominate droids and cyborgs.

Unlikely allies will join forces as the final battle commences in Star Wars: Dark Droids #5, the series finale and part of the epic tie-in event that spans Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and Bounty Hunters.

Plus, get your first look below at Star Wars: The High Republic – Shadows of Starlight #3, following Jedi knight Bell Zettifar, join up with Keeve Trennis as she’s captured by the enemy in Star Wars: The High Republic #2, and get a glimpse at other Marvel Star Wars titles coming in December 2023 — including covers and solicits for Star Wars: Revelations, and the penultimate chapter in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2.

STAR WARS: REVELATIONS #1



MARC GUGGENHEIM, CHARLES SOULE, GREK PAK, MARC BERNARDIN & CAVAN SCOTT (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA, WILL SLINEY, MARIKA CRESTA, IBRAIM ROBERSON & MORE! (A)

Cover by ROD REIS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL DE LATORRE • VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

FROM THE HIGH REPUBLIC TO THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY AND BEYOND!

• JABBA THE HUTT! DARTH VADER! MACE WINDU! KEEVE TRENNIS, THRAWN AND MORE!

• Introducing new characters, new twists and new turns across all of Marvel’s STAR WARS line!

• This star-studded issue puts the pieces on the board for what's to come in a galaxy far, far away!

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #3 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

BELL ZETTIFAR: JEDI KNIGHT!

• Many JEDI KNIGHTS were lost in the fall of STARLIGHT BEACON, and many lost their way after the disaster.

• BELL ZETTIFAR did not.

• With his trusty charhound EMBER at his side, Bell will battle to rid the galaxy of the villainous NIHIL...and they won’t be alone.

• Learn who survived the FALL OF STARLIGHT!

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2 [PHASE III]

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

CONNECTING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

AT THE MERCY OF THE HUTTS!

• KEEVE TRENNIS captured! THE NIHIL allying themselves with THE HUTTS! An old foe returned!

• Lines are drawn as past missions come back to haunt the JEDI of STARLIGHT BEACON!

• And all the while, a deadly hunter stalks the battlefield. But who…or what…is THE CHILD OF THE STORM?

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON TWO #7

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A)

Cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BELIEVER!

• To move against THE EMPIRE, THE MANDALORIAN needs the help of an old enemy.

• The stage is set with BOBA FETT and FENNEC SHAND as MIGS MAYFELD returns!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #41

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY MARC LAMING

MORE MACHINE THAN MAN! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• DARTH VADER has been taken over by THE SCOURGE!

• Or has THE SCOURGE been taken over by DARTH VADER?

• The Dark Lord’s journey in the DARK DROIDS saga reaches its climax with a shocking twist that digs deep into Vader’s very identity and future!

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #5 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SCOURGED VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

SCOURGED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE TERRIFYING CONCLUSION OF THE BIGGEST STAR WARS COMIC EVENT OF THE YEAR!

• The final triumph of THE SCOURGE!

• How can THE REBELLION & THE EMPIRE combat such a threat?

• UNLIKELY ALLIES join forces to fight the greater evil invading the galaxy!

• And what is the final fate of warrior droid Ajax Sigma?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #39

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

ABOVE ALL! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• The SCOURGE sets its sights on TAGGE CORPORATION...and DOMINA TAGGE!

• As the ACQUISITOR falls from the sky, DOCTOR APHRA fights for survival...

• ...against an entity that threatens to consume everything she loves! (Including herself!)

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #41

ETHAN SACKS (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A)

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN

A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• T’ONGA and ZUCKUSS have been BETRAYED…and CAPTURED!

• A mindwiped VALANCE has terrifying plans for his former crewmates.

• But one LAST HOPE for salvation may come from the unlikeliest of allies.