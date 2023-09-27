Get a first look at Caspar Wijngaard's new series of illustrations honoring the popular animated series.

Star Wars Rebels turns 10 next year, and Marvel is celebrating the animated series that brought us the Ghost crew, purrgil, and meilooruns. The comics publisher, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, will mark the landmark anniversary with a collection of original variant covers by artist Caspar Wijngaard for the Star Wars and Star Wars: Darth Vader ongoing series. The covers, revealed here on StarWars.com, will run from January to April 2024 and feature the fan-favorite heroes and villains from the show. Check out all eight variants below: