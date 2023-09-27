ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Marvel to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Star Wars Rebels with Special Variant Covers - Exclusive Reveal

September 27, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at Caspar Wijngaard's new series of illustrations honoring the popular animated series.

Star Wars Rebels turns 10 next year, and Marvel is celebrating the animated series that brought us the Ghost crew, purrgil, and meilooruns. The comics publisher, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, will mark the landmark anniversary with a collection of original variant covers by artist Caspar Wijngaard for the Star Wars and Star Wars: Darth Vader ongoing series. The covers, revealed here on StarWars.com, will run from January to April 2024 and feature the fan-favorite heroes and villains from the show. Check out all eight variants below:

  • Star Wars #42, on sale January

  • Star Wars: Darth Vader #42, on sale January

  • Star Wars #43, on sale February

  • Star Wars: Darth Vader #43, on sale February

  • Star Wars #44, on sale March

  • Star Wars: Darth Vader #44, on sale March

  • Star Wars #45, on sale April

  • Star Wars: Darth Vader #45, on sale April

    • “It was such an honor to be involved in the 10th anniversary for Rebels. Having recently revisited the adventures of the Spectres in preparation for Ahsoka, this opportunity was perfect timing,” Wijngaard tells StarWars.com. “We’ve been absolutely spoiled with Rebels content these last few weeks and I’m glad I could be a part of it in some way.”

    Star Wars Rebels told the story of the Ghost crew — a small band of rebels including pilot Hera Syndulla, Jedi-in-hiding Kanan Jarrus, Mandalorian warrior and artist Sabine Wren, the big and big-hearted Lasat named Zeb Orrelios, grump astromech Chopper, and orphan-turned-Padawan Ezra Bridger — as they fought the tyranny of the Empire. Our heroes would encounter the Grand Inquisitor, Darth Vader, and Grand Admiral Thrawn, and become allies with Ahsoka Tano. Star Wars Rebels built a devoted following, and its story continues today in Ahsoka, now streaming on Disney+.



