Build Cad Bane's Ship from Star Wars: The Bad Batch with a New LEGO CON 2022 Reveal

Plus, the AT-TE Walker plods from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith to your toy shelf.

We are officially in pursuit of the Justifier! At the second annual LEGO CON 2022 last week, bounty hunter Cad Bane's ship from the first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, now streaming on Disney+, was revealed during the LEGO Groups' live stream direct from LEGO House in Billund, Denmark.

The new set was announced alongside an AT-TE Walker, which was first seen on-screen in the Star Wars prequels. And both building sets come with an assortment of minifigures, including the first ever LEGO version of Omega, the newest member of Clone Force 99.

First seen in The Bad Batch, the 1,022-piece Justifier features a foldable read engine to enable flight mode, deployable landing gear, detailed cockpit, two thermal detonator elements, "laser" jail cell for Omega, spring-loaded shooters on the wingtips, and spare ammo in the wings. The set includes minifigures of Bane, Fennec, Omega, Bane's faithful droid Todo 360, and Hunter, armed and ready to fight to get Omega back.

Then, from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the 1,082-piece AT-TE Walker is ready for battle! Filled with five 212th clone troopers, including Commander Cody, a trio of Separatist Battle Droid minifigures, and a buildable Dwarf Spider Droid, the kit encourages fans 9 and up to recreate their favorite moments from the Clone Wars at the Battle of Utapau or stage all-new conflicts of their own imagining.

The LEGO Star Wars Justifier and AT-TE Walker will be available starting August 1.