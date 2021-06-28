ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

Build Moff Gideon's Ship from The Mandalorian with the New LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser

June 28, 2021
June 28, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Get all the details on this and other Star Wars reveals from the virtual LEGO CON!

Moff Gideon's imposing Imperial Light Cruiser soared off the screen and into the LEGO Group's buildable new collection of Star Wars ships and vehicles this weekend.

At the first ever LEGO CON, livestreamed directly from LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, the new set was announced alongside a new version of Boba Fett's iconic starship and an Imperial Armored Marauder. The trio of vehicles were seen in the second season of The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+.

But these LEGO Star Wars counterparts include special features and minifigures all their own.

LEGO Star Wars Moff Gideon's Light Cruiser with box LEGO Star Wars Moff Gideon's Light Cruiser LEGO Star Wars Moff Gideon's Light Cruiser minifigures

LEGO Star Wars Moff Gideon's Light Cruiser lifestyle image

In addition to the spring-loaded blasting action of the ship's laser turrets, a TIE fighter launcher, and a detailed interior, Gideon's 1,336-piece cruiser includes minifigures of Gideon himself brandishing the Darksaber, the Mandalorian with his beskar spear, Grogu, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, and a fearsome Dark Trooper. Plus, with an integrated handle, you can make your playset fly!

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Armored Marauder with box LEGO Star Wars Imperial Armored Marauder minifigures

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Armored Marauder lifestyle image

The Empire's finest armored transport includes a rotating turret plus a gray-bearded Greef Karga minifigure and a trio of stormtroopers, including the new elite Artillery Stormtrooper.

LEGO Star Wars Boba's ship with box LEGO Star Wars Boba's ship LEGO Star Wars Boba's ship minifigrues

And Boba Fett's prized ship includes a brand-new minifigure of Boba and Mando, as well as one Gamorrean frozen in carbonite that can be stowed in a storage compartment. The ship also boasts rotating wings, stud shooters, and a handle for easy one-handed flying.

Order your own at the official LEGO site starting August 1, 2021.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

LEGO LEGO Star Wars LEGO Con

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Building the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    LEGO Star Wars Celebrates the Holidays with 3 New Shorts

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Bricks and Broomsticks: New LEGO Star Wars Shorts Arrive for Halloween

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    First Look: The New LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 

    September 12, 2023

    September 12, 2023

    Sep 12

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved