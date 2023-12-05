Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

Get a first look at the heroic Jedi Master in the hit mobile strategy game.

The Sabered Hand is ready to join your squad.

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that Kelleran Beq, the fan-favorite Jedi Master, is coming to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Available in the hit mobile strategy game starting Thursday, December 7, Beq will wield both green- and blue-bladed lightsabers, in addition to Force abilities. You can get a first look at the character below.

Kelleran made a splash earlier this year in The Mandalorian Season 3, where it was revealed that he saved Grogu during Order 66 by fending off waves of clone troopers and ferrying the diminutive being to safety. “As soon as I put the robes on for my first costume test, and I walked on to get approval from Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filoni], and they handed me a lightsaber, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in this,’” actor Ahmed Best told StarWars.com. “And boom, Kelleran Beq came alive.” His inclusion in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes marks Kelleran’s first video game appearance.

In Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, players collect their favorite Star Wars characters, like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and more, from every era, then conquer opponents in epic, RPG-style combat.