Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Collect your favorite Star Wars characters, like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and more, from every era – then conquer your opponents in epic, RPG-style combat. Build mighty teams and craft the best strategy to win battles across iconic locations to become the most legendary hologamer in the galaxy!

Create Your Ultimate Team

Build powerful light and dark side teams with both Jedi and Sith heroes and other characters from the Star Wars universe. Make strategic choices and pick characters with complimentary abilities to construct squads and engage in RPG combat like never before!

Collect Iconic Heroes

Collect characters from the original trilogy and prequel films, plus animated TV shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels – and more. True to the RPG genre, each new hero has multiple powerful attacks and abilities!

Train Powerful Champions

Make tactical decisions and equip your characters, from Darth Vader and Boba Fett – to Lando Calrissian and Leia Organa, with powerful gear to enhance their damage. Unlock special leader abilities to buff your team and unleash moves like Darth Sidious’s Force Lightning, Chewbacca’s Wookiee Rage, and more.

Fight In Legendary Locations