ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Kanjiklub Sandwiches

November 1, 2016
November 1, 2016
Jenn Fujikawa

Think this is the best meal in the galaxy? Tell that to Kanjiklub!

Kanjiklub doesn’t fool around, especially when it comes to obtaining what they are owed. If you’re combing the galaxy looking for revenge, you best not do it on an empty stomach.

These tri-stacked sandwiches taste best with fried rathtar, but you know how big and dangerous those are. A quick substitution of fried chicken does just as nicely and is much more easily available, no need to relive the Trillia Massacre.

A bit of bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and the kicker, a spicy mayo, brings the whole meal together. You’ll be well-fed and ready to take on anyone who might not deliver on their promise.

Kanjiklub Sandwiches

You’ll need:

kanjiklub-supplies

Kanjiklub image (3-inches tall) https://www.starwars.com/databank/kanjiklub

skewers


Spicy Mayo ingredients:

¼ cup mayonnaise

Hot sauce, to taste

Salt and pepper


Sandwich Ingredients:

3 pieces of bread, toasted

1 piece of fried chicken, bones removed

4 slices of bacon

4 slices tomato

4 pieces of lettuce

2 pickle slices


Instructions:

Print out the image of Kanjklub to 3-inches tall. Cut in half and secure onto wooden skewers with tape. Set aside.

In a small bowl stir together the mayonnaise, hot sauce, salt, and pepper.

On one piece of toast spread some of the spicy mayo. Layer the fried chicken, two tomato slices, and two pieces of lettuce.

Spread spicy mayo on a second piece of bread and place onto the first layer. Spread the other side with even more spicy mayo, then layer the bacon, two other tomato slices and the remaining lettuce.

Spread the final piece of toast with the last of the spicy mayo, place on top and secure the whole sandwich with pickles and the Kanjiklub skewers to serve.

kanjiklub-sandwich

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved