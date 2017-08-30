ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Force Friday II: See An Augmented Reality Star Wars Surprise at Iconic Landmarks

August 30, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Download the Star Wars app, launch Find the Force, and...look up.

Force Friday II weekend -- starting September 1 -- is almost here! It marks the launch of new products inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, along with the special Find the Force augmented reality treasure hunt — where you can unlock Star Wars: The Last Jedi characters with the Star Wars app.

But there's a small Find the Force surprise that you can enjoy, starting now, at 20 iconic landmarks around the globe.

Just open Find the Force in the Star Wars app, point your phone at the sky within a mile of a select landmark's geographic coordinates, and watch an augmented reality scene unfold. See the list below for a destination near you!


Central Park | USA | 40.781,-73.966

CN Tower | Canada | 40.781,-73.966

Coca-Cola London Eye | UK | 51.501,-0.124

Copacabana Beach | Brazil | -22.973,-43.185

Eiffel Tower | France | 48.862,2.288

Gamla Stan | Sweden | 59.325,18.071

Golden Gate Bridge | USA | 37.807,-122.469

Gran Via | Spain | 40.420,-3.706

Grand Canyon | USA | 36.061,-112.109

Ha'Penney Bridge | Ireland | 53.346,-6.263

Hollywood Sign | USA | 34.127,-118.326

Lumpini Park | Thailand | 13.729,100.542

Memorial de America Latina | Brazil | -23.527,-46.663

Merlion Park | Singapore | 1.286,103.854

Niagara Falls | Canada | 43.083,-79.078

Piazza del Duomo | Italy | 43.773,11.255

Schloss Charlottenburg | Germany | 52.520, 13.295

Sydney Harbour Bridge | Australia | -33.861,151.221

Victoria Harbour | Hong Kong | 22.294,114.169

Yoyogi Park | Japan | 35.672,139.694


You can take pictures of the AR scene and share on social media using #FindtheForce and #ForceFriday. AR scenes at these iconic locations will be available until September 3.

Enjoy and see you on Force Friday II weekend!

Force Friday II Landmark AR
Click to view/download PDF


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
star wars app Force Friday II Find the Force

