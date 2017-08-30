Force Friday II: See An Augmented Reality Star Wars Surprise at Iconic Landmarks

Download the Star Wars app, launch Find the Force, and...look up.
Force Friday II weekend -- starting September 1 -- is almost here! It marks the launch of new products inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, along with the special Find the Force augmented reality treasure hunt — where you can unlock Star Wars: The Last Jedi characters with the Star Wars app.
But there's a small Find the Force surprise that you can enjoy, starting now, at 20 iconic landmarks around the globe.
Just open Find the Force in the Star Wars app, point your phone at the sky within a mile of a select landmark's geographic coordinates, and watch an augmented reality scene unfold. See the list below for a destination near you!
Central Park | USA | 40.781,-73.966
CN Tower | Canada | 40.781,-73.966
Coca-Cola London Eye | UK | 51.501,-0.124
Copacabana Beach | Brazil | -22.973,-43.185
Eiffel Tower | France | 48.862,2.288
Gamla Stan | Sweden | 59.325,18.071
Golden Gate Bridge | USA | 37.807,-122.469
Gran Via | Spain | 40.420,-3.706
Grand Canyon | USA | 36.061,-112.109
Ha'Penney Bridge | Ireland | 53.346,-6.263
Hollywood Sign | USA | 34.127,-118.326
Lumpini Park | Thailand | 13.729,100.542
Memorial de America Latina | Brazil | -23.527,-46.663
Merlion Park | Singapore | 1.286,103.854
Niagara Falls | Canada | 43.083,-79.078
Piazza del Duomo | Italy | 43.773,11.255
Schloss Charlottenburg | Germany | 52.520, 13.295
Sydney Harbour Bridge | Australia | -33.861,151.221
Victoria Harbour | Hong Kong | 22.294,114.169
Yoyogi Park | Japan | 35.672,139.694
You can take pictures of the AR scene and share on social media using #FindtheForce and #ForceFriday. AR scenes at these iconic locations will be available until September 3.
Enjoy and see you on Force Friday II weekend!
