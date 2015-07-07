The Star Wars app is your official mobile connection to a galaxy far, far away. With a dynamic interface, the Star Wars app immerses you in breaking news, rich media, social updates, special events, and interactive features.



Here’s where the fun begins:



Get instant notifications on big announcements, including trailer releases and movie news

Theme your app with Light Side, Dark Side, or Droid interfaces, each containing different designs, sounds, and animations

Take and share a Star Wars “selfie” with our selfie feature developed by Disney Research. Choose from various iconic costumes and settings, including Jedi, Princess Leia (with hair buns), Han Solo’s carbon freeze, and more

Get Star Wars -themed weather and five-day forecasts, featuring original art and parallax effects of in-universe planets and locales Wield a lightsaber and hone your skills against a training remote, as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope

Add "stickers" to your favorite photos

Share animated GIFs with your friends and family of memorable scenes and characters from the Star Wars movies and series

Send fun Emojis featuring characters from Star Wars films and series

Discover behind-the-scenes fun facts with This Day In Star Wars History

Play classic sound clips and sound effects from your favorite Star Wars characters, creatures, weapons, vehicles, and scenes

Get quick updates with a snapshot news ticker

Count down to major releases like film premiers, Star Wars Celebration, and more with an always-running timer

Read official Star Wars news and blogs from StarWars.com, as well as app-exclusive content, including the latest on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, creator interviews, and more

Follow official Star Wars social channels via aggregated, customizable feeds from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube

Watch official Star Wars videos, including trailers, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more



Always in motion is the future. This app will continue to grow, evolve, and become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.

