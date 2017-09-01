Po-Zu's Star Wars Line Rules the Sneaker Galaxy

Kate Osborne of Po-Zu talks bringing the Force to footwear -- including a new Rey boot inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In just eleven years of existence, London-based shoemaker Po-Zu has gone from offering two pairs of house slippers to a full-fledged Star Wars line. It's a Rey-esque rise, and for the eco-friendly company that has made craftsmanship and ethics a priority, it's one that's well-deserved.

"We are pretty excited," says Kate Osborne, Po-Zu's publicity lead. "It’s new boundaries and also new horizons, especially tapping into this huge community."

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens-inspired range continues the Po-Zu tradition. All of the line's shoes, sneakers, and boots are crafted from sustainable materials, hand-made and hand-stitched, while sacrificing nothing in looks. In all, the series is a great celebration of The Force Awakens, and also just a beautiful collection of footwear. These aren't bland items with a character photograph slapped on; rather, they seem wholly designed, incorporating colors and style in ways that make sense. The BB-8 sneakers drill the representation of the iconic droid down to two overlapping circles, for a minimalist image that looks pleasing and is still very Star Wars. The Resistance sneakers are a particular favorite of StarWars.com, looking like something you'd see someone wearing in either SoHo or level 1313 of Coruscant.

"I think that’s the most fantastic thing that sets this line apart from what’s come before," Osborne says. "Sven Segal is the founder and he’s the designer. He has been working in the shoe industry for over 20 years and it's his design aesthetic.