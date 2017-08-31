ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Here Are All the New Star Wars Books Coming on Force Friday II

August 31, 2017
August 31, 2017
StarWars.com Team

May the books be with you on Force Friday II.

You might be ready for Force Friday II. But is your bookshelf?

Force Friday II -- coming tomorrow, September 1 -- will see the highly-anticipated release of several major new Star Wars books, including many in the Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi publishing program. Check out StarWars.com's list below for what titles you'll find in stores (along with some coming soon, as well), and start your reading journey to the next Star Wars film.

Coming Force Friday II, September 1

Fiction:Princess Leia reaches for her hood on the cover of Leia: Princess of Alderaan.

Leia: Princess of Alderaan (Disney Lucasfilm Press)
by Claudia Gray

It is Leia Organa’s sixteenth birthday and she participates in the traditional ceremony where she declares her intention to one day take the throne of Alderaan. But she’s much more concerned about the way her parents are acting lately: lots of meetings and late dinners and not talking to her as much as they used to. Eventually she discovers the reason for their secrecy: their involvement in the increasingly organized rebellion. When Leia decides to become involved herself in the fight against the Empire, whether her parents approve or not, she will have to prove to them that she is a valuable asset who must be allowed to take a stand, regardless of the risk to herself. 


Phasma (Del Rey)
by Delilah S. Dawson

When a Resistance spy is taken prisoner by Cardinal, a high-ranking stormtrooper in the First Order, she cuts a deal for her freedom: to tell Cardinal everything she knows about his biggest rival: Captain Phasma. The story then cuts between the present and the past, showing Phasma growing up as a fearsome warrior on a brutal world and the bond that she forges with Brendol Hux when he crash lands on her planet. Hux sees potential in Phasma to become a great asset for the First Order.


The cover of the book Star Wars: The Power of the Force features Luke, Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul, Rey, Darth Vader, Mace Windu, and young Obi-Wan Kenobi, all wielding lightsabers.

The Power of the Force (Disney Lucasfilm Press)
by Michael Siglain (author) and Brian Rood (artist)

The Force gives the noble Jedi Knights their power, but it can also be used by the fearsome Sith. In the never-ending battle between good and evil, who will control the power of the Force?

The cover of World of Reading, Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars A Leader Named Leia, featuring Princess Leia and R2-D2.

A Leader Named Leia (Disney Lucasfilm Press)
by Jennifer Heddle (author) and Brian Rood (artist)

To some she’s a princess, to others a general, but to everyone Leia Organa is one of the galaxy’s greatest leaders. Learn all about Leia’s exciting adventures with A Leader Named Leia.

The cover of the book Star Wars: Tales of the Force features illustrations of Luke, Kylo Ren, Yoda, Rey, Mace Windu, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan, and Darth Maul wielding lightsabers, and the Emperor unleashing Force lightening from his hands.

Tales of the Force (a Big Golden Book) (Random House)

From the Jedi, to the Sith, to the Force-sensitive, this Big Golden Book is packed with stories about all the heroes and villains from the Star Wars saga! Featuring stunning retro stylized illustrations, this book is perfect for Star Wars—and Big Golden Book—fans of all ages!

BB-8 on the Run (Disney Lucasfilm Press)
by Drew Daywalt (author) and Matt Myers (artist)

BB-8 must fend for himself when he is separated from his master, Poe Dameron, on the desert planet of Jakku. This original picture book, written by New York Times Bestselling author, Drew Daywalt, explores what exactly BB-8 was up to from the time he leaves Poe to when he is rescued by Rey in The Force Awakens. Everyone’s favorite little droid is on the run, encountering new friends and foes along the way!

Non-Fiction:

The book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Star Wars Made Easy.

Star Wars: Made Easy: A Beginner’s Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away… (DK Publishing)
by Christian Blauvelt

Never seen a Star Wars film? Don’t know one end of a lightsaber from another? Then Star Wars Made Easy is for you! This beginner’s guide to a galaxy far, far away is a fun and informative read that will leave you knowing the difference between a Jedi and a Jawa!

A Star Destroyer on the cover of the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Star Wars Kirigami.

Kirigami: The Starships (Chronicle)
by Marc Jagan-Guirey (Author and artist)

Celebrate the Star Wars saga’s most iconic starships with Marc Hagan-Guirey‘s incredible kirigami projects, made by folding and cutting paper to create amazing 3D artwork.

An X-Wing on the cover of the book Star Wars: Stealth Mission Book and Model (Journey to The Last Jedi).

Stealth Mission Construction Book (Poe’s X-wing) (Egmont UK)
by Rob Ball (model artwork) and Neal Manning (paper engineer)

Join Poe and BB-8 for more action and adventure in Star Wars: The Last Jedi! This mini construction book contains fun facts and stats about some of the characters and ships from the new movie.

Rey, Poe, and Finn on the cover of the coloring book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Keepsake Coloring Book (Disney Lucasfilm Press)
by Katie Cook

A keepsake coloring book for parents & padawans, featuring fan-favorite artist Katie Cook’s adorable black & white line art from ABC-3PO and OBI-123. Featuring new characters, ships, and vehicles from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The cover of the Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Look and Find book, by Art Mawhinney, features R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8.

Look & Find (PIP)
by Art Mawhinney

A fun-filled adventure through the galaxy in which kids will need to search and find some of the most iconic characters and ships from The Force Awakens, with two spreads from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

A TIE-Fighter on the concept cover for the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Star Wars Annual 2018.

Star Wars: Annual 2018 (Egmont UK)
by Egmont UK staff

Celebrate 40 years of the Star Wars saga with the Star Wars Annual 2018. The perfect gift for fans, with puzzles, games, activities, facts, and more! Features a section of posters from the year’s most anticipated film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Coming Wednesday, September 6

Captain Phasma Mini-Series (Marvel)
by Kelly Thompson (author) and Marco Checchetto (artist)

In this high-octane thriller Kelly Thompson (Hawkeye, Storykiller, The Girl Who Would Be King) and Marco Checchetto (Spider-Man, Daredevil, Star Wars: Shattered Empire) present a character-defining story of the Star Wars saga’s iconic new villain.

The first issue cover of the Star Wars Adventures comic book features Rey running on Jakku.

Star Wars Adventures (IDW Publishing)
by Cavan Scott and Landry Walker (authors) and Chris Samnee, Derek Charm, and Eric Jones (artists)

A monthly comic book for younger readers, IDW’s Star Wars Adventures will tell short, epic tales featuring iconic heroes from a galaxy far, far away, with a running backup featuring adventurer Emil Graf telling tales from all eras of the Saga.

And there are more Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi titles coming soon, including…

A book titled Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Absolutely Everything You Need to Know About Star Wars – Updated & Expanded (DK)

The cover of the book Star Wars Stormtroopers: Beyond the Armor, by Ryder Windhaw and Adam Bray.

Stormtroopers: Beyond the Armor (HarperCollins)

The cover of the book The Legends of Luke Skywalker, by Ken Liu, shows Luke at different ages.

The Legends of Luke Skywalker (Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Cover art for the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Rebel Files.

The Rebel Files (becker&mayer!)

An A-Wing on the cover of the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

IncrediBuilds: A-wing book and model (Insight Editions)

BB-8 on the cover of the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

IncrediBuilds: BB-8 book and model (Insight Editions)

A concept cover for the book Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Canto Bight.

Canto Bight (Del Rey)

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars Books Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi Force Friday II

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved