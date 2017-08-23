Announcing Force Friday II's "Find the Force" AR Event

Reveal Star Wars: The Last Jedi characters in AR with the Star Wars app!

Following the global phenomenon of Force Friday in 2015, Disney and Lucasfilm today announced Find the Force, a global augmented reality (AR) event rolling out on Force Friday II (September 1) to commemorate the worldwide launch of new products inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The pop-up AR treasure hunt aims to unite fans around the world in the battle against the dark side in a unique three-day event at over 20,000 retail locations across 30 countries. As fans turn up to take home new The Last Jedi products, they will have the opportunity to activate a unique AR experience featuring Star Wars characters, including fan-favorites and new surprise additions from the film.

“Force Friday II is a major milestone in the countdown to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Star Wars has always championed new technology, and we are excited that augmented reality will allow fans to experience the universe in a whole new way,” says Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.



From September 1-3, retailers around the world will invite fans to Find the Force by taking part in an AR treasure hunt. Here’s how it works: first, download the Star Wars app, which is your one-stop-shop for all things Star Wars (those who already have the app will need to download the latest version). Then, visit any one of 20,000 participating retail locations to find a graphic that contains the Find the Force logo. When you scan the graphic using the Star Wars app, you’ll reveal a character, who through AR, will appear in the room with you. You can then take photos, record videos, and share the experience on social media. Come back each day to reveal new characters (15 in total across the program’s three-day run). Click here for more information: www.starwars.com/findtheforce

“Force Friday II puts fans right at the center of the action using augmented reality to bring our characters to life like never before. The technology theme continues in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi product line, which is our most innovative yet -- we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store,” says Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.

Prepare for the hunt -- with a sneak peek

Get ready for Force Friday II by downloading the Star Wars app (version 2.3 or higher -- be sure to update your app if you have an older version!), now with the Find the Force feature. Launch the Find the Force feature and scan the digital graphic below to unlock an AR character early!

Share your Find the Force experience using the hashtags #ForceFriday and #FindtheForce, and visit StarWars.com/FindTheForce for more intel.

