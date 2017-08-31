Poll: What Are You Most Excited for on Force Friday II?

New products, in-store events, AR experience, or something else?

Force Friday II is finally in range, and starting at midnight tonight Star Wars fans can head to participating stores to take part in the official kick-off to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. There will be lots of great events, giveaways, new merchandise, and even an interactive AR experience that you won't want to miss! It might be hard to choose, but what are you looking forward to the most? Vote in the poll below, let us know why you chose it in the comments, and of course, may the Force be with you this weekend!