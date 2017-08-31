ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What Are You Most Excited for on Force Friday II?

August 31, 2017
August 31, 2017
StarWars.com Team

New products, in-store events, AR experience, or something else?

Force Friday II is finally in range, and starting at midnight tonight Star Wars fans can head to participating stores to take part in the official kick-off to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. There will be lots of great events, giveaways, new merchandise, and even an interactive AR experience that you won't want to miss! It might be hard to choose, but what are you looking forward to the most? Vote in the poll below, let us know why you chose it in the comments, and of course, may the Force be with you this weekend!

Star Wars polls Force Friday II

    December 15, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    August 4, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    March 24, 2023

