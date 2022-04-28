Star Wars Wins 3 Webby Awards!

The official Star Wars App and more were recognized this week.

As Palpatine once said, this is "a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one." We're excited to announce that Star Wars has been honored with three Webby Awards, including a win for the StarWars.com team!



The Webby Awards have become the leading international award honoring excellence online, with prizes chosen by a group of over 2,000 judges through the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and a second winner designated by popular vote.

Thank you to all who voted and continue to support StarWars.com! May the Force be with you.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog