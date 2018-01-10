The First Order Arrives...in the Star Wars App - UPDATED

Bring a First Order Dreadnought to life with the new Star Destroyer 360 feature, presented by Verizon.

UPDATE - This feature is no longer live on the Star Wars app.

You can now witness the might of the First Order anywhere you go.

In celebration of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Destroyer 360 -- a new augmented reality experience presented by Verizon -- has come to the Star Wars app. With Star Destroyer 360, you'll bring a massive First Order Dreadnought to life and see a full-blown battle. (And who doesn't want to do that in the comfort of their living room or during a boring meeting?) Here's how:

Step 1: Update the Star Wars app to version 2.5 or higher.

Step 2: Open the Star Destroyer 360 portal in the Star Wars app.

Step 3: Download, print, and scan the image below to activate the AR experience.

Supreme Leader Snoke will be pleased! Be sure to share photos of your own Star Destroyer 360 experience using #StarDestroyer360 and #StarWarsApp. (Star Destroyers and cats go well together, FYI.)

