The First Order Arrives...in the Star Wars App - UPDATED

January 10, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Bring a First Order Dreadnought to life with the new Star Destroyer 360 feature, presented by Verizon.

UPDATE - This feature is no longer live on the Star Wars app.

You can now witness the might of the First Order anywhere you go.

In celebration of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Destroyer 360 -- a new augmented reality experience presented by Verizon -- has come to the Star Wars app. With Star Destroyer 360, you'll bring a massive First Order Dreadnought to life and see a full-blown battle. (And who doesn't want to do that in the comfort of their living room or during a boring meeting?) Here's how:

Step 1: Update the Star Wars app to version 2.5 or higher.
Step 2: Open the Star Destroyer 360 portal in the Star Wars app.
Step 3: Download, print, and scan the image below to activate the AR experience.

An ad for the Star Destroyer 360 Degree Module in the Star Wars App from Verizon.

Supreme Leader Snoke will be pleased! Be sure to share photos of your own Star Destroyer 360 experience using #StarDestroyer360 and #StarWarsApp. (Star Destroyers and cats go well together, FYI.)


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

star wars app Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Star Destroyer 360

