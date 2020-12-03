ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

You’re the Mandalorian’s New Target Thanks to the Star Wars App’s Selfie Feature

December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020

Plus, find new Stickers inspired by the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special!

The Star Wars app recently released two new upgrades that fans of Mandalorian beskar and LEGO bricks are sure to love.

The Selfie feature welcomes an update of which bounty hunters will make good use: holopucks! Inspired by the tech seen in The Mandalorian, this new Selfie backdrop will make you look like the galaxy’s most wanted. Just be careful -- hunters can bring you in warm, or they can bring you in cold.

Also, some holiday cheer comes to the Star Wars app with new Stickers inspired by the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Choose from Rey, ugly-holiday-sweater Poe Dameron, a joyful Lando Calrissian, and many more to decorate your photos for the most festive time of year. But act fast, as these Stickers will be available only until January 1. Not even a mystical Jedi portal will bring them back!

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special stickers

Remember: you can save and share all of your Star Wars app photos! So send out that holopuck Selfie proudly, and let the galaxy know you're ready for the holidays, LEGO style.

Download the Star Wars app free on the App Store and Google Play.

