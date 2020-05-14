ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Empire at 40 | Make Boba "Feta" Salad for a Most Impressive Dinner and Movie Night

May 14, 2020
Jenn Fujikawa

Learn a new Star Wars-themed recipe perfect for a rewatch of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

On May 21, 1980, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back made its theatrical debut. To celebrate the classic film’s landmark 40th anniversary, StarWars.com presents “Empire at 40,” a special series of interviews, editorial features, and listicles.

Forty years ago we were introduced to new characters and new planets when Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back first debuted in 1980. The journey tied together the original trilogy, picking up the pieces post-Death Star and taking us along for the ride. Settle in for a viewing and serve up this meal that follows the path as you watch along.

Starting with Hoth chocolate, it will warm you up just as our heroes navigate the icy terrain of the Outer Rim. Crunchy Yoda Cucumber Bites make the perfect snack for watching Luke Skywalker land on Dagobah and meet Master Yoda for the first time.

Finally, a Boba "Feta" Salad modeled after Fett's unique Mandalorian armor that displays his battle prowess. Only the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy could bring in the smuggler Han Solo, and lead him to a carbonite slumber.

Happy 40th anniversary, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back!

Boba Feta Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup feta cheese
  • 2 tablespoons pesto, homemade or jar
  • 2 tablespoons sliced red pepper, more for decoration
  • 2 tablespoons minced olives, half reserved for decoration.
  • 1/2 cup fresh spinach leaves
  • 1-2 enoki mushrooms, for decoration
Step 1: Sprinkle the feta cheese evenly onto a plate.

Add the pesto to Boba Fett Salad

Step 2: Add the pesto into the center.

Step 3: Top with red pepper, and half the olives.

Cover Boba Fett sala in spinach

Step 4: Cover the ingredients with the spinach leaves.

Half red peppers in Boba Fett Salad

Step 5: Using the reserved olives and red peppers, create the helmet details.

Use the enoki mushroom in Boba Fett salad

Step 6: Use the enoki mushroom to create the antenna and add an olive to complete.

Boba Fett Salad

Your training is complete! Enjoy Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and this most impressive meal.

Watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

