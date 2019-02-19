ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Fuel Your Force with These Yoda Cucumber Bites

February 19, 2019
Jenn Fujikawa

For the Jedi, it is time to eat healthy as well!

Star Wars Fuel Your Force is a commitment to finding your “inner Force” through an active and healthy lifestyle. Taking inspiration from the epic stories and powerful characters from the Star Wars galaxy, these nutritious recipes are good for you, full of flavor, and sure to bring balance to the Force and your inner well being.

Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back.

Adventure. Excitement. A Jedi craves not these things. But what is craveable is a morsel filled with crunch, tang, and zest to help you harness your energy.

Make these cucumber bites in the shape of Master Yoda and with each bite you’ll be reminded that the Force is an energy that surrounds us and binds us. Feel the Force around you. Fill your body with healthy, mindful snacks, you will.

Yoda Cucumber Bites

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 3 bites

Guacamole ingredients:

  • 1 avocado, halved and pitted
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • Squeeze of half a lime (approx. 2 teaspoons)

Ingredients:
  • 1 cucumber
  • 2 slices deli turkey

Step 1: In a small bowl, scoop out the avocado and add the garlic, salt, and lime juice. Mash together well.

Steps to make Yoda Cucumber Bites.

Step 2: Slice ⅔ of the cucumber into rounds. Use a round cutter to cut out rounds of turkey.

Steps to make Yoda Cucumber Bites.

Step 3: On top of a cucumber round, place turkey, then a spoonful of guacamole.

Steps to make Yoda Cucumber Bites.

Step 4: Slice the last ⅓ of the cucumber into half moons and place on both sides to create ears. Top with another cucumber round, to serve.

A tray of Yoda Cucumber Bites.

Star Wars Check

The Star Wars Check helps kids and parents agree on healthier choices. Learn more at StarWarsCheck.com.

And find healthy recipes, fun activities, articles, and other information to Fuel your Force on StarWars.com and tell us about your own journey on social media using #FuelYourForce #StarWars.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.
star wars recipes Yoda Fuel Your Force

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

  {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

