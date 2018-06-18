Check Out the Doctor Aphra Comic Set and More of Hasbro's SDCC 2018 Exclusives

In addition, Hasbro has revealed a new addition to another of its vaunted lines: Star Wars: The Black Series Centerpiece Rey (Starkiller Base) & Kylo Ren. This stunning set recreates the climactic duel of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and includes a water mister for steam effects and an acrylic light-up backdrop, which are all exclusive to this edition. This piece will be available for $109.99. It had us at water mister.

So channel your inner Aphra and set out to add these gems to your collection: head to Hasbro's booth, #3329, to pick up these exclusives when SDCC arrives July 19-22. They'll also be made available at HasbroToyShop.com following the con. Happy hunting.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.