Check Out the Doctor Aphra Comic Set and More of Hasbro's SDCC 2018 Exclusives

June 18, 2018
Make some room in your collection.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro is bringing a bounty of long-awaited Star Wars figures. And we want them all. Here's what's been revealed...so far.

Star Wars action figures of Doctor Aphra, assassin droid B-T-1, and protocol droid Triple-Zero on display.

Finally, we're getting our first Doctor Aphra figure. Created by Kieron Gillen in Marvel's Darth Vader series and now starring in her own ongoing title, the kinda good, kinda bad archaeologist quickly became a fan favorite. (She outsmarted Darth Vader and often gets in over her head. What's not to love?) Accompanying Aphra are 0-0-0 (Triple Zero) and BT-1 (Bee Tee), the murderous droids from Marvel's comics who've also struck a cord with readers.

A package of Star Wars action figures featuring Doctor Aphra, assassin droid B-T-1, and protocol droid Triple-Zero.

    • Part of the relaunched 3.75-inch Vintage Collection, the three figures come in charmingly retro packaging that hearkens back to the days of '70s and '80s Star Wars toys, complete with Kenner logo and "Special Action Figure Set" banner. The three-pack will be available for $49.99, a score of which Aphra herself would be jealous.

    A Han Solo action figure dressed in his Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back outfit, which also includes a mynock. The packaging for this set appropriately features the Millennium Falcon.

    • Also coming to SDCC is Han Solo in his Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back outfit, joining the highly-articulated 6-inch Black Series with a mynock (!) in tow. The packaging for this set appropriately features the Millennium Falcon. (Just keep the mynock away from it.) It's also worth noting that Han's head sculpt looks incredible, as it was created using Hasbro's new Photo Real painting tech. Look for it at SDCC for $34.99.

    A depiction of Rey and Kylo Ren's climactic duel from Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series action figure centerpiece.

    • In addition, Hasbro has revealed a new addition to another of its vaunted lines: Star Wars: The Black Series Centerpiece Rey (Starkiller Base) & Kylo Ren. This stunning set recreates the climactic duel of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and includes a water mister for steam effects and an acrylic light-up backdrop, which are all exclusive to this edition. This piece will be available for $109.99. It had us at water mister.

    So channel your inner Aphra and set out to add these gems to your collection: head to Hasbro's booth, #3329, to pick up these exclusives when SDCC arrives July 19-22. They'll also be made available at HasbroToyShop.com following the con. Happy hunting.

