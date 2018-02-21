The New Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Look Amazing, and Here's Why

Design director Steve Evans on a revolutionary new process that is changing the face (literally) of Hasbro's action figures.
When Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series line arrived in 2013, it was a game-changer. Highly-detailed, highly-articulated figures in a 6-inch scale -- it was something fans had wanted for years. And the line has been a joy, garnering critical acclaim while delivering everyone from X-wing pilot Luke Skywalker to fan favorites like Hera Syndulla of Star Wars Rebels. A key to the line's success, however, is that throughout the Black Series' run, Hasbro has always pushed forward and experimented. Black Series has introduced vehicles and creatures. Employed vintage-style cardbacks for Star Wars' 40th anniversary. Remade Darth Vader from the ground-up for one of the best figures of the Sith Lord ever produced.
But Hasbro's latest experiment may be its most revolutionary: "Photo Real," a new paint-application process that has led to stunning likenesses on the new crop of Black Series figures, including Rey, Captain Rex, DJ, and the upcoming Grand Moff Tarkin.