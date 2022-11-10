Sana Starros Strikes Out on Her Own and More from Marvel’s February 2023 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive Preview

Get your first look at covers and variants for Yoda, The Mandalorian, and more!
Sana Starros can't catch a break. In the debut of the new Marvel comic miniseries, Star Wars: Sana Starros, the formidable scoundrel heads back to her homeworld and encounters the Empire.
Get your first look below at the debut issue of Star Wars: Sana Starros and other Marvel Star Wars titles coming in February 2023 -- including covers and solicits for the flagship Star Wars series, Chapter 8 in the adaptation of The Mandalorian on Disney+, new installments in Star Wars: The High Republic and The Blade, and more!
STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1 (OF 5)
JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • PERE PEREZ (A)
Cover by KEN LASHLEY
Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA
Variant Cover by SARA PICHELLI
STARRING IN HER FIRST EVER SOLO SERIES!
- Fresh off of a string of disappointments, Sana Starros returns to her family’s ancestral home for some downtime.
- But family time is far from relaxing for a scoundrel and her family of ne’er do wells, especially when Stormtroopers crash dinner…
STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — THE BLADE #4 (OF 4)
CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO & JETHRO MORALES (A)
Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY
Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE
- To save the innocent, to save his sister, to save himself...Jedi Master Porter Engle must embark on one of the most epic instances of lightsaber combat ever recorded in the Chronicles.
- It will change him, and Barash, forever.
STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5
CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)
Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
Variant Cover by BENGAL
Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK
THE BATTLE OF JEDHA HAS BEGUN!
- As the Herald of the Open Hand stokes the fires of Jedha, Vildar Mac and Matty Cathley are overcome by uncontrollable fear.
- Tey Sirrek is a prisoner of the Guardians of the Whills. Can he use the chaos to escape?
- And who are the mysterious strangers ransacking the Temple of the Kyber? Is nowhere safe?
STAR WARS: YODA #4
JODY HOUSER (W) • LUKE ROSS (A)
Cover by PHIL NOTO
Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
Variant Cover by RACHAEL STOTT
- Years before the Clone Wars, Yoda asks an old friend to come teach the next generation of Jedi alongside him – Master Dooku.
- And with mysterious visions haunting one of his students, Master Yoda will need all the help he can get...
STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #8
RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A)
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON
REDEMPTION!
- The Mandalorian and his allies come to know their true enemy, who already knows much about them.
STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #3 (OF 5)
CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A)
Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
Connecting Variant Cover by STEVEN CUMMINGS
Travel Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ
Battle Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY
Video Game Design Variant Cover by DOM ESTEPHANE
- All of Lady Qi’ra’s plans to destroy the Sith hang in the balance, but she is not alone in her desire to destroy the Dark Lords.
- Witness a battle decades in the making, as Darth Vader faces off against an adversary who has spent her entire life training for this one, final shot at revenge.
STAR WARS #31
CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE
Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD
- Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and an elite crew of Rebel heroes are lost in the farthest reaches of No-Space after a mission gone wrong. A desperate maneuver is their only chance to find a way home – but what will it cost them?
STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #31
ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)
Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Variant Cover by MARC LAMING
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE
THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION TO THE BATTLE ON BESTINE!
- Valance is out for revenge against Darth Vader!
- Can T'onga and her team save their fellow bounty hunter from a fatal confrontation?
- And will Vukorah survive the assassins throwing the underworld into chaos?
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #29
ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)
Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE
TO THE BONE.
- The SPARK ETERNAL sets its sights on CRIMSON DAWN! As SANA STARROS and MAGNA TOLVAN race to intercept it, will DOCTOR APHRA'S most desperate gambit pay off? Or will she be lost to the SPARK ETERNAL forever?
STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #31
GREG PAK (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A)
Cover by RAHZZAH
Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE
THE TAMBOR GAMBIT!
- The Dark Lord finally comes face-to-face with Skakoan revolutionary Jul Tambor – and Sabé finally must pick sides! Is Jul just another selfish, revenge-driven monster? Or is he a freedom fighter who desperately cares about his people? Or both?
- And is Vader more interested in crushing Jul – or completing the co-option of the Handmaidens of Padmé Amidala?
