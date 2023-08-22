ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

“Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic” Nominated for Action Figure of the Year

August 22, 2023
August 22, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The innovative release from Hasbro has been honored with a nod in the Toy of the Year Awards.

Our favorite grumpy astromech has reason to make some happy beeps!

Hasbro’s Star Wars Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic has been nominated for Action Figure of the Year in the Toy of the Year Awards, it was announced this week by the Toy Association. Inspired by the Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+, the toy features character design and weathered deco based on his look in the show. Even more fun comes from interactivity, as Chopper springs to life with more than 40 sound and movement combinations, unlocked by pressing the button on his body, posing his front arm, or by making sounds of your own. But Chop needs your help!

Hasbro’s Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic

You can visit ToyAwards.org to vote for Chatter Back Chopper through September 8. The category winners, determined by votes from consumers, Toy Association members, retailers, and media, will be announced at the TOTY Awards on September 29 in New York City.

Congratulations to our friends at Hasbro for the nomination!

