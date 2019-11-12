ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Disney+ is Here!

November 12, 2019
November 12, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Start streaming The Mandalorian, the Star Wars film collection, and animated series including Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars now.

The wait is over. Today, you can watch the premiere of the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, revisit Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and much more with the debut of Disney+.

The new streaming service, packed with Star Wars films, animated series, and the classic Empire of Dreams documentary, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the original trilogy. And there’s more to come!

For more on Star Wars on Disney+, be sure to check out:


We can’t wait to discover the frontier world of the mysterious warrior in The Mandalorian, check back in with the Ghost crew in Star Wars Rebels, and engage in friendly debates about the finest viewing order for the Skywalker saga films ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters December 20. We would be honored if you would join us.

Find out more about Disney+ on StarWars.com and watch The Mandalorian available now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

The Mandalorian Disney+

