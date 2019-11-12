Disney+ is Here!

Start streaming The Mandalorian, the Star Wars film collection, and animated series including Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars now.

The wait is over. Today, you can watch the premiere of the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, revisit Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and much more with the debut of Disney+.

The new streaming service, packed with Star Wars films, animated series, and the classic Empire of Dreams documentary, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the original trilogy. And there’s more to come!