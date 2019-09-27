Deborah Chow to Direct Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Exclusively on Disney+

Fresh off The Mandalorian, Deborah Chow will helm the upcoming live-action series starring Ewan McGregor, with Hossein Amini confirmed as writer.

Deborah Chow has been tapped to direct the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series that is exclusively for Disney+. Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the series, which takes place eight years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy stated, “We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga. Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

The series will be written by Hossein Amini (The Alienist, Drive). Chow, Amini, and McGregor will serve as Executive Producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Tracey Seaward (The Queen) and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm’s Executive Vice President Production, will serve as co-producer.