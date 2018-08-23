D23 Expo 2019 Tickets Now On Sale!

The biennial event -- featuring Star Wars and more -- returns August 23-25, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

D23 Expo -- the largest Disney fan event in the world -- has featured some major Star Wars reveals in past years. That's why we're excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for D23 Expo 2019, which is set for August 23-25, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

The gathering celebrates all things Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, theme parks, products, online, music, live entertainment, and more, with signature entertainment, celebrity appearances, panels, presentations, sneak peeks, and immersive experiences. Visit D23expo.com for details on ticket options.

At the last D23 in 2017, fans were treated to many Star Wars surprises:



Who knows what galactic fun awaits at D23 Expo 2019? Get your tickets now and be there to find out!

