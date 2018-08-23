ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

D23 Expo 2019 Tickets Now On Sale!

August 23, 2018
August 23, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The biennial event -- featuring Star Wars and more -- returns August 23-25, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

D23 Expo -- the largest Disney fan event in the world -- has featured some major Star Wars reveals in past years. That's why we're excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for D23 Expo 2019, which is set for August 23-25, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

The gathering celebrates all things Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, theme parks, products, online, music, live entertainment, and more, with signature entertainment, celebrity appearances, panels, presentations, sneak peeks, and immersive experiences. Visit D23expo.com for details on ticket options.

At the last D23 in 2017, fans were treated to many Star Wars surprises:


Who knows what galactic fun awaits at D23 Expo 2019? Get your tickets now and be there to find out!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

D23 SWS

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    D23 Expo 2022: Mando and Grogu to Land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    September 11, 2022

    September 11, 2022

    Sep 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    D23 Expo 2022: All the Big Lucasfilm Reveals for Andor, Willow, The Mandalorian, and More

    September 10, 2022

    September 10, 2022

    Sep 10

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

    November 30, 2021

    November 30, 2021

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2021 Webby Awards!

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Get Ready for the LEGO Star Wars Minifigure Madness Tournament!

    March 18, 2021

    March 18, 2021

    Mar 18

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Join Jon Favreau On the Virtual Red Carpet to Celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian

    October 29, 2020

    October 29, 2020

    Oct 29

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved