D23 2026: Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 Teaser Trailer and Release Date Revealed 

Creator Dave Filoni and stars Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi tease the next chapter for Ahsoka Tano.

“What started as one film has grown over five decades into a global phenomenon.”

Soon, Ahsoka Tano must face the most important question in her life: Is she a Jedi or not?

In a new teaser trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) challenges his former Padawan Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) amid the perils of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his return to rally the Imperial remnant. Luckily, Ahsoka is far from alone.

During the Disney Studio Showcase Panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, series creator and Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni and the stars revealed the latest trailer and news that Ahsoka Season 2 will arrive on Disney+ this January 20, 2027. Premiering just one month ahead of the Star Wars theatrical re-release in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the film that started it all, Ahsoka Season 2 is a fitting tribute to Filoni’s love of the original Star Wars films and his work over the past 20 years in Star Wars animation and live action. “What started as one film has grown over five decades into a global phenomenon," Filoni noted.

Joined by series stars Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi (who reprises the role of Ezra Bridger) on a stage eerily enshrined in mist and carvings of the Mortis gods, the trio hinted at the exciting journey ahead.

As Ahsoka Tano, Dawson said Season 2 will showcase an even bigger story for her former Jedi. “This season is massive!” she said. “The stakes are higher, the battles are bigger… and the threat of Thrawn looms large for Ahsoka, her crew, and the entire galaxy.”

Reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker, the teaser trailer shows Hayden Christensen training young Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt) and communicating with Dawson’s adult version of the character. “As always, it’s such an honor to play Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen told the cheering crowd. “Anakin continues to advise Ahsoka, he challenges her and pushes her to answer the most important question in her life - are you or are you not a Jedi?”

When we last saw Ezra, he had returned to his space mom Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). “Ezra is back! Ezra is home!” Esfandi proclaimed. “He has reunited with his Rebels family and is fighting for the New Republic against the Imperial remnant.”

Watch the teaser trailer for yourself and take a closer look at new incredible new poster art featuring Ahsoka, a looming portrait of Thrawn, and an array of red silhouettes depicting Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and others.

Watch the first season of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+ now, and get ready for Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 premiering January 20, 2027 only on Disney+.