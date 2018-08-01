Dana Jennings is Lucasfilm’s Associate Producer for StarWars.com. You may remember her from such quizzes and polls as, “Who Wore it Best?” and “Which Star Wars Character Should You Invite for the Holidays?” When not acting as chairman of the Nien Nunb Appreciation Society, she can be found working hard to make sure The Star Wars Show stays fully operational or dressing up as Kevin the Ewok. Dana enjoys stop motion animation, cooking darn good Italian food, and Star Wars creatures, of course.
Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Weequays
August 1, 2018
Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Trandoshans
June 18, 2018
Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Gungans
February 15, 2018
Much to Learn You Still Have: 10 Aliens You Should Know from Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Canto Bight
January 10, 2018
Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Togrutas
July 24, 2017
Star Wars at 40 | Much to Learn You Still Have: 9 Things You Might Not Know About the Aliens of Star Wars: A New Hope
May 24, 2017
Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Hutts
May 8, 2017
Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Kaminoans
March 27, 2017
Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Geonosians
February 10, 2017
Much to Learn You Still Have: Talking Rogue One Aliens with Pablo Hidalgo
January 13, 2017
Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Jawas
December 20, 2016
Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Sullustans
November 4, 2016
Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Wookiees
October 7, 2016
Much to Learn You Still Have: 10 Things You Might Not Know About Mon Calamari
August 31, 2016
Blasters, Bounty Hunters, and Baseball: Star Wars Fireworks Night with the Oakland Athletics
August 17, 2016
Much to Learn You Still Have: 9 Things You Might Not Know About Rodians
July 29, 2016
Making Darth Vader a Dad: Jeffrey Brown on His All-Ages Star Wars Books - Exclusive Print Reveal!
June 17, 2016
Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Twi’leks
June 13, 2016
From Street Rat to Padawan: Taylor Gray on Ezra Bridger and the Star Wars Rebels Experience
March 22, 2016
Talking Twi'lek: Star Wars Rebels' Vanessa Marshall on Hera Syndulla’s Eventful Season Two
March 17, 2016
