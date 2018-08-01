Dana Jennings is Lucasfilm’s Associate Producer for StarWars.com. You may remember her from such quizzes and polls as, “Who Wore it Best?” and “Which Star Wars Character Should You Invite for the Holidays?” When not acting as chairman of the Nien Nunb Appreciation Society, she can be found working hard to make sure The Star Wars Show stays fully operational or dressing up as Kevin the Ewok. Dana enjoys stop motion animation, cooking darn good Italian food, and Star Wars creatures, of course.