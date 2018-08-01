ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Dana Jennings

Dana Jennings is Lucasfilm’s Associate Producer for StarWars.com. You may remember her from such quizzes and polls as, “Who Wore it Best?” and “Which Star Wars Character Should You Invite for the Holidays?” When not acting as chairman of the Nien Nunb Appreciation Society, she can be found working hard to make sure The Star Wars Show stays fully operational or dressing up as Kevin the Ewok. Dana enjoys stop motion animation, cooking darn good Italian food, and Star Wars creatures, of course.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Bringing my Jar Jar Binks Koosh as a date to my cousin's wedding (pictures to prove it.)
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Nien Nunb
FAVORITE SCENE
The Mos Eisley Cantina or Yoda meeting Luke
  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Weequays

    August 1, 2018

    August 1, 2018

    Aug 1

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Trandoshans

    June 18, 2018

    June 18, 2018

    Jun 18

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Gungans

    February 15, 2018

    February 15, 2018

    Feb 15

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 10 Aliens You Should Know from Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Canto Bight

    January 10, 2018

    January 10, 2018

    Jan 10

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Togrutas

    July 24, 2017

    July 24, 2017

    Jul 24

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Star Wars at 40 | Much to Learn You Still Have: 9 Things You Might Not Know About the Aliens of Star Wars: A New Hope

    May 24, 2017

    May 24, 2017

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Hutts

    May 8, 2017

    May 8, 2017

    May 8

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Kaminoans

    March 27, 2017

    March 27, 2017

    Mar 27

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Geonosians

    February 10, 2017

    February 10, 2017

    Feb 10

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: Talking Rogue One Aliens with Pablo Hidalgo

    January 13, 2017

    January 13, 2017

    Jan 13

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Jawas

    December 20, 2016

    December 20, 2016

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Sullustans

    November 4, 2016

    November 4, 2016

    Nov 4

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 8 Things You Might Not Know About Wookiees

    October 7, 2016

    October 7, 2016

    Oct 7

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 10 Things You Might Not Know About Mon Calamari

    August 31, 2016

    August 31, 2016

    Aug 31

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Blasters, Bounty Hunters, and Baseball: Star Wars Fireworks Night with the Oakland Athletics

    August 17, 2016

    August 17, 2016

    Aug 17

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 9 Things You Might Not Know About Rodians

    July 29, 2016

    July 29, 2016

    Jul 29

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Making Darth Vader a Dad: Jeffrey Brown on His All-Ages Star Wars Books - Exclusive Print Reveal!

    June 17, 2016

    June 17, 2016

    Jun 17

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Much to Learn You Still Have: 7 Things You Might Not Know About Twi’leks

    June 13, 2016

    June 13, 2016

    Jun 13

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    From Street Rat to Padawan: Taylor Gray on Ezra Bridger and the Star Wars Rebels Experience

    March 22, 2016

    March 22, 2016

    Mar 22

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Talking Twi'lek: Star Wars Rebels' Vanessa Marshall on Hera Syndulla’s Eventful Season Two

    March 17, 2016

    March 17, 2016

    Mar 17

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved